Maiden Alley Movies for Me Series

During our Movies for Me Series (first Saturday of every month - except May and November) we highlight family friendly films and offer a reduced price of only $5 per person. All children under 12 get a FREE small popcorn.

The Last Starfighter

Starring

Lance Guest, Dan Mason, Kay E. Kuter

Directed by

Nick Castle

Alex Rogan lives in a trailer court where his mother is manager and everyone is like a big extended family. He beats the Starfighter video game to the applause of everyone in the court and later that day finds he has been turned down for a student loan for college. Depressed, he meets Centauri, who introduces himself as a person from the company that made the game, before Alex really knows what is going on he is on the ride of his life in a "car" flying through space. Chosen to take the skills he showed on the video game into real combat to protect the galaxy from an invasion. Alex gets as far as the Starfighter base before he really realized that he was conscripted and requests to be taken back home. When he gets back home, he finds a Zando-Zan (alien bounty hunter) is stalking him. Unable to go home and live, Alex returns to the Starfighter base to find all the pilots have been killed and he is the galaxy's only chance to be saved from invasion. To defeat the invaders, who are paying the bounty on him, he must be victorious.

Sat, 01/05/2019 - 4:00pm

For more information call ( 270) 442-7723 or visit maidenalleycinema.com