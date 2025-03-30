Main Street Derby in La Grange
to
La Grange KY Main Street 208 E. Main Street, La Grange, Kentucky 40031
La Grange Main Street Program
Main Street Derby
FREE
A fun day of all things KY DERBY! Events include:
11 am – 3 pm - DJ (Prestige Entertainment) and Photo Booth (In The Moment) on Main Street. Sponsored by Eberle Orthodontics.
10 am – 4 pm – Win Place, Artisan Craft Show at CityPlace. Hosted by Innov7 Events.
10 am – 12 pm – FREE Pony Rides (Martha’s Pony Rides) at Oldham County History Center. Sponsored by Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers.
11 am – 12 pm – Kid’s craft Pool Noodle Horses on Main Street. Sponsred by Judith M. Millinery.
11:30 am – 12:30 pm – Legendary jockey PAT DAY will be on Main Street to greet guests.
Opportunity to make donation to Kentucky Chaplaincy Organization.
12:15 pm – Kids’ 200 Feet Derby Races
1 pm – Main Street Family Dance Party. Sponsored by Eberle Orthodontics.
2 pm – 2:45 pm Fashion Show.
This event is sponsored by Judith M Millinery, La Grange Tourism, and the La Grange Main Street Program.
Main Street closed to through traffic 10 am - 3 pm.
For more information, please call 502.222.0826 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/