MainStrasse Village Christkindlmarkt
MainStrasse Village 406 West 6th Street, Covington, Kentucky 41011
Christkindlmarkt is based on traditional Christmas markets that are popular throughout Germany. Enjoy shopping for unique gifts from vendors all over the tri-state, grab something to eat at the event or have a drink at one of our local establishments. The event will also have music and fun activities for the children.
For more information call 859-491-0458 or visit mainstrasse.org
Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family