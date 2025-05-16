MainStrasse Village Maifest in Covington

MainStrasse Village 406 West 6th Street, Covington, Kentucky 41011

  Join us at Goebel Park in Covington from May 16th to 18th for a weekend filled with beer, food, music, and maypole dancing!  Sponsored by Braxton Brewing

Friday: 5-11pm

Saturday: 12-11pm

Sunday:12-8pm

Maifest is based on the German tradition of welcoming the first spring wines and is the first major festival of the summer for the Tri-State region. The assortment of arts and crafts and international foods becomes the main course to attract approximately 125,000 visitors.

For more information visit braxtonbrewing.com

Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
