MainStrasse Village Maifest in Covington
MainStrasse Village 406 West 6th Street, Covington, Kentucky 41011
MainStrasse Village Maifest
Join us at Goebel Park in Covington from May 16th to 18th for a weekend filled with beer, food, music, and maypole dancing! Sponsored by Braxton Brewing
Friday: 5-11pm
Saturday: 12-11pm
Sunday:12-8pm
Maifest is based on the German tradition of welcoming the first spring wines and is the first major festival of the summer for the Tri-State region. The assortment of arts and crafts and international foods becomes the main course to attract approximately 125,000 visitors.
For more information visit braxtonbrewing.com