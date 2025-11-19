Make Christmas Centerpieces at Yew Dell

Yew Dell Gardens 6220 Old LaGrange Road, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014

Make Christmas Centerpieces at Yew Dell

$130-$140

Get ready to deck your holiday table in style! Join Jill Tinius for a festive workshop where you’ll create a gorgeous long-and-low centerpiece with taper candles, perfect for your Christmas celebration. We’ll keep things cozy with a spiked hot cider (or non-alcoholic drink), tasty snacks and creative inspiration. After your masterpiece is done, stroll the grounds and enjoy the stunning Yuletide light displays. Ticketing fees include all supplies.

For more, please call (502) 241-4788 or visit yewdellgardens.org

