Make Christmas Memories Dinner at Kentucky Dam Village

Kentucky Dam Village 113 Administration Dr, Kentucky 42044

Dec. 2, 9, 16

Let Kentucky Dam Village State Resort Park help you avoid the trouble of trying to do a special Christmas meal for your family.  Visit Kentucky Dam Village on a Saturday evening at Harbor Lights Restaurant for a delicious meal.

Included will be carved prime rib, catfish, fried chicken, peel and eat shrimp plus much more! 

Only $25.99 per person for adults, $9.50 for children ages 6-12 and free for those 5 and under. 

Serving Saturdays from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Dec. 2, 9, and 16.  

For more information call 270-362-4271 visit parks.ky.gov

Kentucky Dam Village 113 Administration Dr, Kentucky 42044 View Map
270-362-4271
