Make Christmas Memories Dinner at Kentucky Dam Village

Dec. 2, 9, 16

Let Kentucky Dam Village State Resort Park help you avoid the trouble of trying to do a special Christmas meal for your family. Visit Kentucky Dam Village on a Saturday evening at Harbor Lights Restaurant for a delicious meal.

Included will be carved prime rib, catfish, fried chicken, peel and eat shrimp plus much more!

Only $25.99 per person for adults, $9.50 for children ages 6-12 and free for those 5 and under.

Serving Saturdays from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Dec. 2, 9, and 16.

For more information call 270-362-4271 visit parks.ky.gov