× Expand Berea KY Tourism A sampling of handmade gifts - A Set of Three Shaker Style Products by Will Bondurant, Blown Glass Keepsakes by Michelle Weston, KY Corn Shuck Doll by Mary Colmer.

Make It, Take It, Give It! Workshops in Berea

Let this year’s gift come from more than your heart; let it come from your hands.

With the guidance of expert artisans and master craftspeople (and using their equipment), you can create a handmade gift worthy of becoming a family heirloom. Or you can “gift” a workshop to a special person and let them enjoy expressing their creativity. Better yet, come together and celebrate the joy of making something with your own hands and imaginations. Whether your interest is painting, jewelry making or forging, Make It, Take It, Give It! has something for you. Select from workshops that last two hours to two days to pursue your interest in glass, drawing, ceramics, mixed media, sustainability or professional learning for educators. Many workshops are youth friendly, so bring your kids or grandkids, enroll them in the youth offerings or register with them and create together. Share with your friends, give as gifts to your family and treat yourself to another great experience in Berea!

Go to www.visitberea.com and click on Make it, Take it, Give it for a complete schedule, locations and registration details. Be sure to get your registrations in as early as possible since all workshops will have limited space available.

For more information call (859) 986-2540 or visit visitberea.com/workshops/group/make-it-take-it-give-it