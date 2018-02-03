Make Pop-up Valentines at Owensboro Museum of Fine Art

Make Pop-up Valentines at  Owensboro Museum of Fine Art

FEBRUARY 3, 4, 10 & 11

Make POP-UP CARDS for your Valentine during workshops in ARTLAND, an Interactive Children's Art Studio offered FREE to the public by the Michael Horn Family Foundation.

The museum's regular hours are Tuesday through Thursday 10:00 to 4:00 p.m.,

Friday 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.

Admission to the museum is FREE although voluntary donations are requested of $2.00 for adults and $1.00 for children.   Access for physically challenged individuals is provided at the Atrium entrance in the 9th Street parking lot.

For more information call (270) 685-3181 or visit omfa.us

Info
Owensboro Museum of Fine Art 901 Frederica Street, Owensboro, Kentucky 42301 View Map
