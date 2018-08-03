Makers Mark Sip and Celebrate at the Kentucky Horse Park

Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511

Makers Mark Sip and Celebrate at the Kentucky Horse Park

It's an evening of bourbon-themed appetizers, bourbon tasting, and music in the courtyard.

For more information call 859-281-7994 or visit  kyhorsepark.com

Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511
859-281-7994
