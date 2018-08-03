Makers Mark Sip and Celebrate at the Kentucky Horse Park
It's an evening of bourbon-themed appetizers, bourbon tasting, and music in the courtyard.
For more information call 859-281-7994 or visit kyhorsepark.com
Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511
July 9, 2018
July 10, 2018
July 11, 2018
July 12, 2018
July 13, 2018
July 14, 2018
