Makers Series at Frazier History Museum

Join the W. Britain team at the Frazier History Museum in Louisville, KY during the 2018 Show of Shows. 2018 marks 125 years of W. Britain and the Frazier History Museum boasts one of the largest and most important collections of historic toy soldiers and figures from 1770 to the present day, including many iconic pieces made by W. Britain.

Guests will also enjoy inspired pairings from premium caterer Wiltshire Pantry, and bourbon truffles from Art Eatables, the world’s first Bourbon certified chocolatier. And this is Kentucky, so a wee dram of premium Kentucky Bourbon is sure to be on the menu. Join us and raise a glass to W. Britain’s 125th!

General Admission for the event: $35.

For more information call (502)753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org