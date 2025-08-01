Makerspace Western Kentucky Open Studio: Alcohol Ink
Makerspace Western Kentucky 130 North Seminary Street , Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Alcohol Ink Studio Night
Flow. Blend. Create.
Date: Friday, August 1, 2025
Time: 4-7pm
Location: Makerspace WKy
Cost: $10+
Discover the magic of alcohol ink art in this hands-on, expressive workshop! Whether you're a beginner or seasoned artist, you’ll love experimenting with this fluid, colorful medium.
What’s Included:
All materials & tools
Step-by-step guidance
Techniques for blending, layering & texture
Take-home artwork
No experience needed — just bring your creativity!
For more information call 270.825.8144 or visit makerspacewky.com