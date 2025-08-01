× Expand Makerspace Western Kentucky Open Studio: Alcohol Ink Info Graphic

Makerspace Western Kentucky Open Studio: Alcohol Ink

Alcohol Ink Studio Night

Flow. Blend. Create.

Date: Friday, August 1, 2025

Time: 4-7pm

Location: Makerspace WKy

Cost: $10+

Discover the magic of alcohol ink art in this hands-on, expressive workshop! Whether you're a beginner or seasoned artist, you’ll love experimenting with this fluid, colorful medium.

What’s Included:

All materials & tools

Step-by-step guidance

Techniques for blending, layering & texture

Take-home artwork

No experience needed — just bring your creativity!

For more information call ​270.825.8144 or visit makerspacewky.com