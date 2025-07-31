× Expand Makerspace Western Kentucky Open Studio: Teachers Info Graphic

Makerspace Western Kentucky Open Studio: Teachers

Wednesday, July 30 and Thursday, July 31, 2025

12-7pm

Educators can personalize tote bags, pencil pouches, door signs, and more—-bring a group from your school and call it “team building”!

Drop in any time during “open studio” to use all necessary equipment and supplies to complete your choice of available projects (extra charge based on project(s) chosen).

Available projects include:

White tote to sublimate or off-white canvas to paint

Two different wood blanks for door signs

Heishi beads

Macrame spirit earrings

Flower pot to paint or decoupage

Particle board clipboards to paint or laser engrave

So much more!

For more information call ​270.825.8144 or visit makerspacewky.com