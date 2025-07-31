Makerspace Western Kentucky Open Studio: Teachers
Makerspace Western Kentucky 130 North Seminary Street , Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Makerspace Western Kentucky
Open Studio: Teachers Info Graphic
Makerspace Western Kentucky Open Studio: Teachers
Wednesday, July 30 and Thursday, July 31, 2025
12-7pm
Educators can personalize tote bags, pencil pouches, door signs, and more—-bring a group from your school and call it “team building”!
Drop in any time during “open studio” to use all necessary equipment and supplies to complete your choice of available projects (extra charge based on project(s) chosen).
Available projects include:
White tote to sublimate or off-white canvas to paint
Two different wood blanks for door signs
Heishi beads
Macrame spirit earrings
Flower pot to paint or decoupage
Particle board clipboards to paint or laser engrave
So much more!
For more information call 270.825.8144 or visit makerspacewky.com