Makeup 101 - Holiday Glam Edition at the McCracken County Library

Makeup 101 - Holiday Glam Edition

Thursday, November 8, 7:00pm - 8:00pm

Led by Erin Hendley Owner of F.A.C.E. Makeup Artistry

This is a Demonstration Class (not hands-on), where the look is performed on a live face model.

Attendants are welcome and encouraged to bring a notepad and pen to take valuable notes during the class.

The 101 series sparks interest in a wide range of unique topics.

Programs are free and open to the public and are led by experts in their fields.

For more information call 270-442-2510 ext. 117 or visit mclib.net