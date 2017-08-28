Makeup 101 at the McCracken County Public Library

Makeup 101

August 29th 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Presented by Erin Hendley, Owner of F.A.C.E. Makeup Artistry

Discover essential cosmetic basics during our "Makeup 101" Class. Understand the purpose of mainstream makeup tools, products, and techniques. This knowledge base can be a stepping stone into the more advanced, creative ways to utilize makeup.

f.a.c.e. Makeup Artistry, LLC, an unforgettable upscale makeup boutique, is located in beautiful historic downtown Paducah, Kentucky, just footsteps away from the Ohio River and the Carson Center. The business originated in New York City where highly trained & certified Makeup Artist/Owner, Erin Hendley, mastered her craft working with high profile clientele, popular production companies, respected fashion magazines, and the biannual New York Fashion Week runway shows. With the expansion of the business back to Kentucky, Erin provides professional services unsurpassed in the region. Her custom cosmetics and products, as well as individualized consultations, create a unique encounter that utilizes color to accentuate exceptional features. f.a.c.e. Makeup Artistry studio provides an experience one should have while experimenting with makeup: fun for women of all ages!

Makeup 101 is free and open to the public.

Space for this event is limited. Call 270-442-2510 x119 to register.

For more information visit mclib.net