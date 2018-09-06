Making Green Cleaning Products 101 at the McCracken County Library

to Google Calendar - Making Green Cleaning Products 101 at the McCracken County Library - 2018-09-06 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Making Green Cleaning Products 101 at the McCracken County Library - 2018-09-06 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Making Green Cleaning Products 101 at the McCracken County Library - 2018-09-06 19:00:00 iCalendar - Making Green Cleaning Products 101 at the McCracken County Library - 2018-09-06 19:00:00

McCracken County Public Library 555 Washington Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42003

MAKEing Your Life More Creative 101  at the McCracken County Library

Making Green Cleaning Products 101

Thursday, September 6, 7:00pm - 8:00pm

Led by Emily Brown, Green Cleaning Advocate & Owner of The Lemon Tree, Bowling Green, KY

Registration is required as all supplies will be provided & class is limited. Please call 270-442-2510 x 119 to reserve your spot today. Join us as we learn how to create simple and effective cleaning products using natural ingredients.

The 101 series sparks interest in a wide range of unique topics.

Programs are free and open to the public and are led by experts in their fields.

For more information call 270-442-2510 ext. 117 or visit mclib.net

Info
McCracken County Public Library 555 Washington Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42003 View Map
Talks & Readings
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Making Green Cleaning Products 101 at the McCracken County Library - 2018-09-06 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Making Green Cleaning Products 101 at the McCracken County Library - 2018-09-06 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Making Green Cleaning Products 101 at the McCracken County Library - 2018-09-06 19:00:00 iCalendar - Making Green Cleaning Products 101 at the McCracken County Library - 2018-09-06 19:00:00

Tags

May 2018

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Thursday

May 17, 2018

Friday

May 18, 2018

Saturday

May 19, 2018

Sunday

May 20, 2018

Monday

May 21, 2018

Tuesday

May 22, 2018

Wednesday

May 23, 2018

Submit Yours