Making Green Cleaning Products 101 at the McCracken County Library

MAKEing Your Life More Creative 101 at the McCracken County Library

Making Green Cleaning Products 101

Thursday, September 6, 7:00pm - 8:00pm

Led by Emily Brown, Green Cleaning Advocate & Owner of The Lemon Tree, Bowling Green, KY

Registration is required as all supplies will be provided & class is limited. Please call 270-442-2510 x 119 to reserve your spot today. Join us as we learn how to create simple and effective cleaning products using natural ingredients.

The 101 series sparks interest in a wide range of unique topics.

Programs are free and open to the public and are led by experts in their fields.

For more information call 270-442-2510 ext. 117 or visit mclib.net