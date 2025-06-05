Making Noise Theater Company Presents James & the Giant Peach

to

Madison Southern HS Auditorium 279 Glades Road, Berea, Kentucky 40403

Making Noise Theater Company Presents James & the Giant Peach

We are excited to announce that this June, our theatre company will be bringing the magical world of James and the Giant Peach to life on stage! Based on the beloved children's novel by Roald Dahl, this whimsical adventure follows young James as he embarks on a journey with a group of lovable insect friends inside a giant peach. With stunning set designs, captivating performances, and a heartwarming story, this production promises to be a delightful experience for audiences of all ages. Mark your calendars and join us for a fun-filled and unforgettable show this summer!

Info

Madison Southern HS Auditorium 279 Glades Road, Berea, Kentucky 40403
Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Making Noise Theater Company Presents James & the Giant Peach - 2025-06-05 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Making Noise Theater Company Presents James & the Giant Peach - 2025-06-05 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Making Noise Theater Company Presents James & the Giant Peach - 2025-06-05 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Making Noise Theater Company Presents James & the Giant Peach - 2025-06-05 19:00:00 ical