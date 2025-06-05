× Expand Making Noise James & the Giant Peach

Making Noise Theater Company Presents James & the Giant Peach

We are excited to announce that this June, our theatre company will be bringing the magical world of James and the Giant Peach to life on stage! Based on the beloved children's novel by Roald Dahl, this whimsical adventure follows young James as he embarks on a journey with a group of lovable insect friends inside a giant peach. With stunning set designs, captivating performances, and a heartwarming story, this production promises to be a delightful experience for audiences of all ages. Mark your calendars and join us for a fun-filled and unforgettable show this summer!