× Expand Making Noise A Very Merry Evening

Making Noise Theatre Co Presents: A Very Merry Evening

Get into the holiday spirit with A Very Merry Evening! This festive Christmas show features a delightful mix of musical numbers, heartwarming skits, and seasonal favorites performed by talented local actors. Join us for an evening full of laughter, music, and holiday cheer on November 21 and 22 at 7 p.m. — the perfect way to kick off the Christmas season!

For more information visit makingnoisetheatrecompany.com