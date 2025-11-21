Making Noise Theatre Co Presents: A Very Merry Evening
to
Madison Southern HS Auditorium 279 Glades Road, Berea, Kentucky 40403
Making Noise
A Very Merry Evening
Making Noise Theatre Co Presents: A Very Merry Evening
Get into the holiday spirit with A Very Merry Evening! This festive Christmas show features a delightful mix of musical numbers, heartwarming skits, and seasonal favorites performed by talented local actors. Join us for an evening full of laughter, music, and holiday cheer on November 21 and 22 at 7 p.m. — the perfect way to kick off the Christmas season!
For more information visit makingnoisetheatrecompany.com