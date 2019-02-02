Making Time: The Art of the Kentucky Tall Case Clock, 1790-1850

Speed Art Museum 2035 South Third St, Louisville, Kentucky

Making Time: The Art of the Kentucky Tall Case Clock, 1790-1850

Today, we can’t escape time; our phones, tablets, smart watches, and social media feeds remind us constantly. It wasn’t always so. In early nineteenth-century Kentucky, clocks and watches were a costly investment—especially tall case, “grandfather” clocks. Making Time, the first exhibition devoted to Kentucky tall clocks, will bring together more than twenty outstanding examples of these towering creations.

Speed Art Museum 2035 South Third St, Louisville, Kentucky
