Makings of a Master Exhibit at the Boone County Public Library

The Kentucky Arts Council’s traveling folk and traditional arts exhibit, “Makings of a Master,” will be in Boone County through Aug. 31.

The exhibit is at the Boone County Public Library Main Library, 1786 Burlington Pike in Burlington.

“Makings of a Master” contains seven display cases housing a variety of musical instruments, tools and artworks made by master tradition bearers, interpretive panels, display photos and quotes, along with a push-button video display.

Library hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday.

For more information visit bcpl.org