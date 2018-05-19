Makings of a Master’ Exhibit to be Featured at Francisco’s Farm Art Fair

The Kentucky Arts Council’s traveling exhibit “Makings of a Master” will be highlighted at the Francisco’s Farm Art Fair May 19-20 on the Midway University campus in Midway.

“Makings of a Master” contains seven display cases housing a variety of musical instruments, tools and artworks made by master tradition bearers, interpretive panels, display photos and quotes, along with a push-button video display. The exhibit will be on display in the university’s Anne Hart Raymond Center. The campus’ main entrance is at 512 E. Stephens St.

This will be the first ever visit of “Makings of a Master” to Woodford County.

The exhibit will be part of a new section of the festival that will shine a light on Kentucky’s folk and traditional art. The arts council is providing support to Francisco’s Farm for an area that features booths for folk and traditional artists to demonstrate and sell their work.

Francisco’s Farm Arts Festival is a juried fine art event featuring over 50 artists. Visitors to the festival meet and interact with artists and purchase directly from the creators. The Festival is a two-day outdoor event held at Midway University in Historic Midway, KY. Complementing the artists’ booths are eclectic food concessions, live music, public art projects, artist demonstrations, and other special exhibits. The 2018 event is scheduled for Saturday, May 19, 10a to 6p. Sunday, May 20, 10a to 5p. Event is free; $5 parking per car.

Location: Midway University, 512 E. Stephens Street, Midway, Kentucky

Cost: Free; $5 parking

Dates: Time – Saturday, May 20, 10a to 6p;

Sunday, May 21, 10a to 5p

Special Notes: Held Rain or Shine

For more information visit franciscosfarm.org