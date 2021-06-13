Maks & Val LIVE - Featuring Peta & Jenna at the Louisville Palace

Maksim Chmerkovskiy is a Latin Ballroom dance champion, choreographer, Broadway performer and actor. Maks first appeared on Dancing with the Stars on the second season as a professional dancer. Maks was on the series for 14 seasons and won the Mirrorball Trophy in 2014 with Olympic ice dancer, Meryl Davis. He left the series after the win but has returned to act as a guest judge. Known for being passionate, opinionated and vocal, he is regarded as one of the most successful, loved and well-known cast members from DWTS.

Valentin Chmerkovskiy joined the cast of professional dancers on Dancing with the Stars in 2011. The 14-time US National Champion and two-time World Dance Champion quickly rose to stardom becoming one of the show’s fan-favorites for impeccable performances. Valentin is also the first-and only-American to ever win the IDSF World Championship.

