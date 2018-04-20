Maks, Val & Peta Live On Tour - Confidential

Confidential is the all-new dance tour from the stars of ABC's Dancing with the Stars, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Valentin Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd. How do you follow up the smash hit Our Way national tour that was all about family? You make the family bigger! Confidential will inspire and delight as you learn even more about Maks, Val, and Peta. You are invited to come and be part of the family for an evening, to celebrate dancing, love, and life.

Tickets: $50 / $65 / $75

For more information visit ekucenter.com