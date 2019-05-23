Malpass Brothers at the Historic Alhambra Theatre
Alhambra Theatre 507 South Main Street, Hopkinsville, Kentucky 42240
The Malpass Brothers
Malpass Brothers at the Historic Alhambra Theatre
LIVE at the Alhambra | Sponsored by Rogers Group | Military & Student Discounts available with appropriate, active ID.
If you like cornbread & hush puppies, you’re gonna love the Malpass Brothers! If you like sweet tea, barbecue & collard greens, you’re gonna love the Malpass Brothers! If you like clean crisp air over a freshly-plowed field, if you like a great big ol’ corn puddin’ at a homecoming – you’re gonna love the Malpass Brothers! This is the real deal, folks! This is music steeped in the legacy of the Louvin Brothers, Johnny Cash, Marty Robbins, Hank Williams, Sr. & others. Count on classic, real country, new Malpass tunes, and old-time gospels. This is authentic, down-home country in its most raw, unfiltered form!
