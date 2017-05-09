Mama Mia! at the SkyPAC

Google Calendar - Mama Mia! at the SkyPAC - 2017-05-09 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mama Mia! at the SkyPAC - 2017-05-09 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mama Mia! at the SkyPAC - 2017-05-09 00:00:00 iCalendar - Mama Mia! at the SkyPAC - 2017-05-09 00:00:00

Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101

Mama Mia! at the SkyPAC

MAMMA MIA! is the ultimate feel-good show that has audiences coming back again and again to relive the thrill. Now it’s your turn to have the time of your life at this smash-hit musical that combines ABBA’s greatest hits, including “Dancing Queen,” “S.O.S.,” “Super Trouper,” “Take A Chance on Me” and “The Winner Takes It All,” with an enchanting tale of love, laughter and friendship. Whether it’s your first visit or your fourteenth see the show that has the whole world coming back for more, because every time feels like the first time at MAMMA MIA!

For more information visit theskypac.com

Info

Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101 View Map

Theater & Dance

Visit Event Website

(270) 904-1880

Google Calendar - Mama Mia! at the SkyPAC - 2017-05-09 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mama Mia! at the SkyPAC - 2017-05-09 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mama Mia! at the SkyPAC - 2017-05-09 00:00:00 iCalendar - Mama Mia! at the SkyPAC - 2017-05-09 00:00:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Thursday

April 27, 2017

Friday

April 28, 2017

Saturday

April 29, 2017

Sunday

April 30, 2017

Monday

May 1, 2017

Tuesday

May 2, 2017

Wednesday

May 3, 2017

Submit Yours

Built with Metro Publisher™