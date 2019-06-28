Mamma Mia at Ragged Edge Community Theatre

Mamma Mia runs June 21-23 and June 28-30 at the Ragged Edge Theatre in Harrodsburg, KY. Friday and Saturday performances are at 7pm and Sunday matinees are at 3pm. Tickets are $12 per person and can be purchased by calling the box office at 859-734-2389 or by visiting raggededgetheatre.org

For more information call (859) 734-2389 or visit raggededgetheatre.org