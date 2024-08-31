Mammoth Cave National Park’s annual Bat Night

Learn about our favorite flying creatures of the night at Mammoth Cave National Park’s annual Bat Night on Saturday, Aug. 31. Bat researchers and biologists will discuss bat biology, monitoring techniques, and provide on-site demonstrations of how they capture, evaluate, and record a bat’s health. Events and activities start at 1 p.m. and last until 9 p.m. CDT.

All Bat Night events are free and do not require reservations. Participants are advised to bring a small flashlight to illuminate the pathways to and from the Mammoth Cave Historic Entrance. Bat Night activities will be cancelled in the case of severe weather.

For more information call (270) 758-2192 or visit nps.gov/maca