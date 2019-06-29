Man o’ War 5K - 10K at Kentucky Horse Park

Run or walk a 5K or 10K around the grounds of the beautiful Kentucky Horse Park and help us celebrate the legendary racehorse Man o' War. Registration takes place online until June 27, then on site beginning 7 am on race day. After the race, the top male and female finishers in their age groups will receive awards. Walkers, strollers and dogs on short leashes are welcome! Free parking. Competitors ages 7 – adult.

For more information call (859) 233-4303 or visit runsignup.com/Race/KY/Lexington/ManOWar5K10KRunWalk