Man of La Mancha by Village Players of Fort Thomas

Performances

October 30, 31

Man of La Mancha is one of the world’s most popular musicals. Inspired by Miguel de Cervantes’ 17th-century masterwork Don Quixote and set during the Spanish Inquisition, the original 1965 production won five Tony Awards,

For more information call (859) 781-3583 or visit villageplayers.org/