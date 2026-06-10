Man of La Mancha by Village Players of Fort Thomas

to

The Village Players of Fort Thomas 8 North Fort Thomas Avenue, Fort Thomas, Kentucky 41075

Man of La Mancha by Village Players of Fort Thomas

Performances

October 30, 31

 Man of La Mancha is one of the world’s most popular musicals. Inspired by Miguel de Cervantes’ 17th-century masterwork Don Quixote and set during the Spanish Inquisition, the original 1965 production won five Tony Awards,

For more information call (859) 781-3583 or visit villageplayers.org/

Info

The Village Players of Fort Thomas 8 North Fort Thomas Avenue, Fort Thomas, Kentucky 41075
Theater & Dance
859-781-3583
to
Google Calendar - Man of La Mancha by Village Players of Fort Thomas - 2026-10-30 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Man of La Mancha by Village Players of Fort Thomas - 2026-10-30 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Man of La Mancha by Village Players of Fort Thomas - 2026-10-30 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Man of La Mancha by Village Players of Fort Thomas - 2026-10-30 18:00:00 ical