Man of La Mancha by Village Players of Fort Thomas
to
The Village Players of Fort Thomas 8 North Fort Thomas Avenue, Fort Thomas, Kentucky 41075
Man of La Mancha by Village Players of Fort Thomas
Performances
October 30, 31
Man of La Mancha is one of the world’s most popular musicals. Inspired by Miguel de Cervantes’ 17th-century masterwork Don Quixote and set during the Spanish Inquisition, the original 1965 production won five Tony Awards,
For more information call (859) 781-3583 or visit villageplayers.org/
Info
The Village Players of Fort Thomas 8 North Fort Thomas Avenue, Fort Thomas, Kentucky 41075
Theater & Dance