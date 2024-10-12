× Expand Lynn Busch Mandalas: Fallen Leaves

Mandalas: Fallen Leaves at Preston Arts Center

We will make multiple mandalas using fallen leaves to create surprising geometric shapes during this class with interesting Autumn-inspired color schemes. Your final creation will be sized to fit into a standard 8x10 frame. Class has structure and guidance for anyone new to the process or materials, as well as room to explore.

Instructor: Jessica Olberz Singleton

For more information call 502-454-9954 or visit cli.re/84046-mandalas-fallen-leaves