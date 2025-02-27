Mania: The ABBA Tribute at Lexington Opera House

From London's West End to Lexington, Mania: The ABBA Tribute brings a high-energy, two-hour recreation of one of ABBA’s most unforgettable concerts, capturing the flamboyant spirit of the '70s. With fantastic costumes, staging, lighting, and effects this show brings ABBA’s timeless hits to life.

For more information, please call (859) 233-4567 or visit lexingtonoperahouse.com/