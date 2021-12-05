Mannheim Steamroller Christmas live at EKU Center

MANNHEIM STEAMROLLER has sold over 41 million records worldwide – 31 million of which are Christmas albums - do you remember the first time you heard these holiday favorites? You can again celebrate the magic of Mannheim Steamroller in 2021 when they bring their annual tour to EKU Center for the Arts. While 2020 was the first year the group was unable to tour in 35 years, 2021 will reunite the #1 Christmas music artist in history with its legion of long-time fans. Experience the music that has become the hallmark of the holidays and a tradition for multi-generational families: Mannheim Steamroller Christmas live in concert!

For more information visit ekucenter.com