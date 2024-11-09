Marbling Papers at Preston Arts Center

Preston Arts Center 8101 Warwick, Louisville, Kentucky 40222

Marbling Papers at Preston Arts Center

Join Andrew Preston as he shares his love of the magic of marbling. In this workshop students will learn essential elements of creating marbled papers, including the application of color, basic patterning, and how to make marbling tools. No prior experience required. All supplies included! These papers are great for collage, cardmaking and framed gift giving or wrapings.

For more information call 502-454-9954 or visit cli.re/85533-marbling-papers

