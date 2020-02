× Expand March/April exhibitions March/April Events

March/April Exhibitions at Loudoun House

Exhibition Dates: March 20th - April 25th

Gallery Hop: March 20th, 5-8pm

Opening Reception: March 27th, 5-9pm

NorthSide Festival / Closing Reception: April 25th, 10a-5pm

Solo Exhibitions

Arturo Alonzo Sandoval: Pattern Fusion: Motherboards

Carlton Wing: Tales from the Near Side

Robyn Moore: Being in the Land

Shawn Marshall: LANDeSCAPE

For more information call (859) 246-7024 or visit lexingtonartleague.org/woodland-art-fair.html