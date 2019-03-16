March Madness at Woodlands Nature Station

Animal Fun at Woodlands Nature Station

11:30am-12:15pm | March Madness: Kentucky's Real Wildcat

Whether you root for the Cats or the Cards, you won’t want to miss March Madness at the Nature Station! Meet our resident bobcat and discover why this animal makes such a great mascot. Would bobcats also make good basketball players? Find out, and see how your skills like running and jumping compare to our bobcat’s. Also, in the spirit of the season, bobcat will get to play with his very own basketball!

1:30-3pm | Fairy Houses & Leprechaun Lairs

With tomorrow being St. Patrick’s Day, our forest is already enchanted with fairies and leprechauns! Join us for a reading of Fairy Houses, a popular children’s book. Then we’ll go to a special spot in the woods to gather natural materials and build little houses for our fairy and leprechaun neighbors. As we gather and build, we’ll explore the fascinating forest habitat!

For more information visit landbetweenthelakes.us