March Madness at Woodlands Nature Station
Woodlands Nature Station at Land Between The Lakes 3146 Silver Trail Rd., Golden Pond, Kentucky 42211
Animal Fun at Woodlands Nature Station
2-2:30pm | Knee-High Naturalists: Awesome Amphibians
Come discover nature with your young naturalist! This week’s theme is Awesome Amphibians! Join a naturalist for a story all about these water-loving critters, make a craft, and even have an up-close encounter with one of our resident frogs or salamanders in this program designed especially for preschoolers! Join us each Sunday in March for a different topic.
3:30-3:50pm | Sunday Funday: St. Patty's Day Feast
Everyone loves having fun and today it’s playtime for all our animals! Watch as some of our resident animals celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in style as we see how many green foods we can pile on a plate to feed them! The deer call dibs on any basket that smells like lettuce!
