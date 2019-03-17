March Madness at Woodlands Nature Station

Animal Fun at Woodlands Nature Station

2-2:30pm | Knee-High Naturalists: Awesome Amphibians

Come discover nature with your young naturalist! This week’s theme is Awesome Amphibians! Join a naturalist for a story all about these water-loving critters, make a craft, and even have an up-close encounter with one of our resident frogs or salamanders in this program designed especially for preschoolers! Join us each Sunday in March for a different topic.

3:30-3:50pm | Sunday Funday: St. Patty's Day Feast

Everyone loves having fun and today it’s playtime for all our animals! Watch as some of our resident animals celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in style as we see how many green foods we can pile on a plate to feed them! The deer call dibs on any basket that smells like lettuce!

For more information visit landbetweenthelakes.us