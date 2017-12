Mardi Gras Dinner Buffet at Natural Bridge State Resort Park

Enjoy the tastes and sounds of a New Orleans Celebration!

The buffet will feature Crawfish Etouffee, Cajun Baked Catfish, Creole BBQ Shrimp, Chicken and Sausage, Gumbo, Cajun Crispy Fried Chicken, Chef Selections of Sides, Soup, Salad and Dessert Bar!

For more information call (606) 663-2214 or visit parks.ky.gov/