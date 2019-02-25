Margaret Verble Book Release: Cherokee America

Margaret Verble Book Release: Cherokee America

Join us for the Lexington launch of   Margaret Verble's  new novel,   Cherokee America, featuring a reading and Q&A.

Cherokee America  is set in the old Cherokee Nation West in 1875, and is a prequel to Verble's first novel, Maud's Line, which was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize.

This comic novel, filled with colorful characters and lots of trouble, centers around a clever, determined, and unforgettable woman, Cherokee America Singer.

Brier Books  will provide copies of the book for purchase on-site or you can pre-order yours by clicking here.

Light refreshments will be served.

For more information call  (859) 254-4175  or visit Carnegiecenterlex.org

The Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning 251 West 2nd Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507 View Map
