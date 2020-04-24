Marion Kentucky Backroads Festival
Marion Commons 213 South Main Street, Marion, Kentucky 42064
Michele Edwards
Marion Kentucky Amish Community
Self guided tour of Kentucky's largest Amish Community begins in downtown Marion where you can enjoy dining, shopping, museums, antiques, crafts and quilt shows.
For more information call (270) 965-5015 or visit marionkentucky.org
Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family