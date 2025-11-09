× Expand The Carson Center Mark Lowry & Friends

Mark Lowry & Friends at The Carson Center

This performance is part of the 2025-2026 Myre Faith-Based Series, sponsored by The Carson-Myre Charitable Foundation, Mercy Health - Lourdes, Jeremy White -CPA: Family Wealth Advisor, and Brian Brown, CFO - FinPro, LLC.

Mark Lowry is loved around the world in the realm of gospel music. The innately entertaining communicator makes audiences laugh, cry, and think. His lyrics to “Mary Did You Know?” resulted in one of this century's most loved modern Christmas songs. He has spent over 20 collective years as the baritone singer for the GRAMMY award-winning Gaither Vocal Band. His gift for communicating profound truths through music and storytelling keeps audiences of all ages on the edge of their seats.

With guests Endless Highway, Riley Harrison Clark, and the Lowry Vocal Band.

For more information, please call 270.450.4444 or visit thecarsoncenter.org