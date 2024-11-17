Marker Doodle Ornaments at Preston Arts Center

Preston Arts Center 8101 Warwick, Louisville, Kentucky 40222

During this class we will create beautiful mandala ornaments with repetitive, concentric doodling using a variety of markers, including metallics. Working on 3” finished wood circles, you’ll have an opportunity to make three ornaments. Class has structure and guidance for anyone new to the process or materials, as well as room to explore.

Instructor: Jessica Olberz Singleton

For more information call 502-454-9954 or visit cli.re/87233-marker-doodle-ornaments

Crafts, Education & Learning
502-454-9954
