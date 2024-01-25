NATIVE GARDENS at Market House Theatre

to

Market House Theatre 132 Market House Square, Paducah, Kentucky 42001

NATIVE GARDENS at Market House Theatre

Pablo, a high-powered lawyer, and doctoral candidate Tania, his very pregnant wife, are realizing the American dream when they purchase a house next door to community stalwarts Virginia and Frank. But a disagreement over a long-standing fence line soon spirals into an all-out war of taste, class, privilege, and entitlement. The hilarious results guarantee no one comes out smelling like a rose.

For more information, please call 270.444.6828 or visit  markethousetheatre.org

Info

Market House Theatre 132 Market House Square, Paducah, Kentucky 42001
Theater & Dance
270.444.6828
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - NATIVE GARDENS at Market House Theatre - 2024-01-25 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - NATIVE GARDENS at Market House Theatre - 2024-01-25 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - NATIVE GARDENS at Market House Theatre - 2024-01-25 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - NATIVE GARDENS at Market House Theatre - 2024-01-25 18:00:00 ical