Marketing Your Writing: The Big Picture

There’s writing and getting published, and then there’s the other stuff that authors do to ensure the success of their books and stories. That other stuff falls into the broad bucket of marketing, which is everything a writer does to gain customers (readers, resellers, and key partners) and maintain relationships with them. Without a good plan, it can feel overwhelming. During this class, you’ll explore the big picture of book marketing, and leave with a focused plan of action. Led by Lisa Haneberg, author of over twenty traditionally and self published fiction and nonfiction books

For more information call (859) 254-4175 or visit Carnegiecenterlex.org