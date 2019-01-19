Marketing Your Writing: The Big Picture

to Google Calendar - Marketing Your Writing: The Big Picture - 2019-01-19 10:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Marketing Your Writing: The Big Picture - 2019-01-19 10:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Marketing Your Writing: The Big Picture - 2019-01-19 10:30:00 iCalendar - Marketing Your Writing: The Big Picture - 2019-01-19 10:30:00

The Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning 251 West 2nd Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Marketing Your Writing: The Big Picture

There’s writing and getting published, and then there’s the other stuff that authors do to ensure the success of their books and stories. That other stuff falls into the broad bucket of marketing, which is everything a writer does to gain customers (readers, resellers, and key partners) and maintain relationships with them. Without a good plan, it can feel overwhelming. During this class, you’ll explore the big picture of book marketing, and leave with a focused plan of action. Led by Lisa Haneberg, author of over twenty traditionally and self published fiction and nonfiction books

For more information call  (859) 254-4175  or visit Carnegiecenterlex.org

Info
The Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning 251 West 2nd Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507 View Map
Education & Learning
to Google Calendar - Marketing Your Writing: The Big Picture - 2019-01-19 10:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Marketing Your Writing: The Big Picture - 2019-01-19 10:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Marketing Your Writing: The Big Picture - 2019-01-19 10:30:00 iCalendar - Marketing Your Writing: The Big Picture - 2019-01-19 10:30:00

Tags

Dec Jan Cover

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Wednesday

January 9, 2019

Thursday

January 10, 2019

Friday

January 11, 2019

Saturday

January 12, 2019

Sunday

January 13, 2019

Monday

January 14, 2019

Tuesday

January 15, 2019

Submit Yours