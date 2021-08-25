Martha Redbone in Conversation with the Kentucky Arts Council

Harlan, Kentucky’s own Martha Redbone will join Dr. Shauna M. Morgan for the August installment of “Celebrating the Art & Culture of Kentucky: Some of the Bluegrass is Black,” an online interview series produced by the Kentucky Arts Council.

Redbone is a Native and African-American vocalist, songwriter, composer and educator. She is known for her unique gumbo of folk, blues and gospel from her childhood in Harlan County, Kentucky, infused with the eclectic grit of pre-gentrified Brooklyn. Inheriting the powerful vocal range of her gospel-singing African American father and the resilient spirit of her mother’s Cherokee/Shawnee/Choctaw culture, Redbone broadens the boundaries of American Roots music. With songs and storytelling that share her life experience as a Native and Black woman and mother in the new millennium, Redbone gives voice to issues of social justice, bridging traditions from past to present, connecting cultures, and celebrating the human spirit.

The event is free and will be hosted on Zoom and stream live on the arts council’s Facebook page. Registration is required.

For more information call 502-564-3757 or visit artscouncil.ky.gov