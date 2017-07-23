Martin Luther The Idea That Changed The World

Lyric Theatre and Cultural Arts Center 300 East Third Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40508

Thrivent Financial Presents: Martin Luther The Idea That Changed The World

This entertaining new film follows the great adventure story of Luther's life, packed with political intrigue, kidnappings, and life-or-death showdowns. At the same time, it's a story about the most important questions of life, including "Who am I?" "What is my purpose?" and "How do I get right with God?"

This is a free event, donations will be accepted.

For more information call (502) 316-0347

