Martin Rollins Exhibit at B.Demmer Gallery

“As an artist, it does not matter if the day is frost-bound or if autumn sunlight makes a provocative play of shadows on a modest building, as these visual nuggets tempt me to respond to them creatively. My aim is to ruminate and reflect on them as I engage with whatever medium suits their mood. In this assortment of drawings and paintings I have assembled them within a construct of Four Seasons marking the cycle of days and nights I have known in locales close to home.” Martin Rollins 2019

Hours:

Mon - Fri, 10a - 5:30p

Sat, 10a - 3p

For more information call (502) 896-6687 or visit bdeemer.com