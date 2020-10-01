Martina McBride at Glema Mahr Center for the Arts

to Google Calendar - Martina McBride at Glema Mahr Center for the Arts - 2020-10-01 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Martina McBride at Glema Mahr Center for the Arts - 2020-10-01 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Martina McBride at Glema Mahr Center for the Arts - 2020-10-01 19:00:00 iCalendar - Martina McBride at Glema Mahr Center for the Arts - 2020-10-01 19:00:00

Glema Mahr Center for the Arts 2000 College Drive, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

Martina McBride at Glema Mahr Center for the Arts

Martina McBride (Co-presented by the Glema and Hopkins County Tourist & Convention Commission) October 1, 2020 ∙ 7:00 P.M. Tickets: $60 (main floor front)/$55 (main floor rear)/$50 (balcony) 

For more information call (270) 824-8650 or visit glemacenter.org

Info

Glema Mahr Center for the Arts 2000 College Drive, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Theater & Dance
270-824-8650
to Google Calendar - Martina McBride at Glema Mahr Center for the Arts - 2020-10-01 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Martina McBride at Glema Mahr Center for the Arts - 2020-10-01 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Martina McBride at Glema Mahr Center for the Arts - 2020-10-01 19:00:00 iCalendar - Martina McBride at Glema Mahr Center for the Arts - 2020-10-01 19:00:00