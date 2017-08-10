Martina McBride at the Paramount

Paramount Arts Center 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland, Kentucky 41101

Martina McBride at the Paramount

Martina McBride,considered one of the greatest modern female country singers, will kick off the  Kentucky Music Trail concert series at the Paramount Arts Center.

The Kansas native has been named Country Music Association's "Female Vocalist of the Year" award four times (tied with Reba McEntire for the second-most wins) and has won the Academy of Country Music's "Top Female Vocalist" award three times.McBride is also a 14-time Grammy Award nominee and has sold more than 14 million albums. In 2017, she celebrates her 25th year of touring.

For more information visit paramountartscenter.com

Paramount Arts Center 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland, Kentucky 41101

