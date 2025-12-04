× Expand KMAC. Two women looking at jewelry in the KMAC Shop.

Martinis & Mistletoe 2025 at KMAC

Martinis & Mistletoe is Thursday, December 4th from 5-8pm! Join us for our annual holiday shopping experience featuring an array of artfully curated gifts. Guests can also expect special appearances by local artists who will be showcasing their works made from a variety of media, including glass,

metal, clay, fiber, and wood.

On this night only, new members will receive a 15% discount on all purchases, plus two complimentary drinks! Not a member? No problem! Become a member at Martinis and Mistletoe and receive all of the mentioned benefits and more.

This event is graciously sponsored by Angel’s Envy.

For more information call 5025890102 or visit KMACmuseum.org