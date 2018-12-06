Martinis & Mistletoe at KMAC

KMAC - The Kentucky Museum of Art and Craft 715 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Join us for this free festive evening of holiday shopping, music, and special recipe martinis to kick off the 2018 Holiday Shopping Extravaganza, which features a collection of hand-made goods curated by KMACShop Manager Julia Comer. 

KMAC Members receive two complimentary drinks and a special 15% discount on purchases during the event. Not a KMAC Member? No problem! Become a member at Martinis & Mistletoe and receive all the aforementioned benefits.

For more information call (502) 589-0102 or visit kmacmuseum.org

