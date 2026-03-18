× Expand The Plaza Theatre Marty Brown with Christian Brown LIVE at The Plaza Theatre

Marty Brown with Christian Brown LIVE at the Plaza Theatre

Join Marty Brown with Christian Brown LIVE at The Plaza Theatre!

Presented by Kiwanis of Glasgow

Experience an unforgettable night of authentic country music with Marty Brown and his son, Christian Brown!

Kentucky Music Hall of Fame inductee Marty Brown is a true original, a small-town Kentucky singer-songwriter who once slept in the alleys of Nashville before being discovered in 1991. Known for his rich, down-home sound, Brown has drawn comparisons to legends like Hank Williams Sr. and Jimmie Rodgers. In an era where country music often leans toward pop and rock influences, Marty has remained deeply rooted in tradition, bringing his heartfelt songs to audiences across the South and Midwest.

As praised by critics, Marty Brown is “the real thing,” a powerful voice that feels like it’s coming straight from a front porch at the end of a long dirt road.

Now, the next generation takes the stage.

At just 23, Christian Brown is carving out his own path while honoring his family’s musical legacy. Fans may recognize him from his appearance on American Idol, where he impressed judges including Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Carrie Underwood. A multi-instrumentalist who plays guitar, piano, banjo, and more, Christian’s journey is just beginning, and this is your chance to see him live.

Don’t miss this special father-and-son performance celebrating real country music, storytelling, and heritage.

For more information call 270-361-2101 or visit historicplaza.com